The "Point of Departure" activities at the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site in Hartford will be held this weekend. It’s an event to remember the first official government expedition to explore the vast unknown lands west of the Mississippi River. Lewis & Clark stopped on the land now known as the Riverbend about a year later.
The activities begin both Saturday and Sunday at 10am and run both days until 4pm. Spokesman Ben Pollard tells The Big Z Re-enactors portray expedition members and display the lifestyle of the time, including those of the 1812 Military Artillery Unit.
Saturday will feature Kurt Smith, who portrays Thomas Jefferson.
He will be featured in programs at 10:30am and 1pm at the Interpretive Center on Saturday. The weekend's events are free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call 251-5811.