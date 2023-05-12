Investigators from the Macoupin and Jersey county sheriff departments are assisting police in Brighton in investigating a number of burglaries and car thefts that have plagued the village recently. Last Friday night into Saturday morning was an especially busy time for the criminals, hitting several storage units and cars, and stealing at least one truck.
That truck was found burned out in Alton a short time later, and another stolen car is believed to have been spotted in St. Louis, according to Mayor Matt Kasten. He gives The Big Z some familiar advice.
Kasten says the owners of the storage facilities are looking at adding additional security measures, and the village’s police are also increasing patrols in those areas.