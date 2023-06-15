They're Coming To America....Today!.. Neil Diamond
My wife, Sue, and I just returned from an international travel conference where more than 5000 travel agents and executives from around the world came to San Antonio, TX. They were meeting with travel destinations, tourism bureaus, hotels, airlines, destinations and more as they arranged incoming tourism to the United States. Their efforts will bring more than three billion dollars worth of business to the U.S. Economy in the next five years.
Many of those dollars come to Illinois and Missouri every year in the form of visiting Route 66. We recently met with a group from the Czech Republic that has brought groups of 15 to 20 people at a time to drive the length of the Mother Road. There are usually 3, to 5, groups each year that pass through our area.
I asked our Czech friend, who's first trip on '66 was on his bicycle twenty-five years ago, why there is such an interest in Rt. 66. He said that as teens they had read the novel, The Grapes Of Rath, and if they lived in the western part of Czechoslovakia, they could sometimes see the Route 66 TV show on German television. He also said that at that time “few, if any, people had an automobile, if you had a car you couldn't go anywhere because you could not get gas, if you could get gas, you still could not go far without obtaining a permit. Being able to get in a car and drive three thousand miles with out any hassles, man, that's freedom”!
Their devotion to freedom comes with a cost, usually about 10 to 15 thousand dollars, plus airfare, and meals. They often rent Harley Davidson motorcycles or convertible cars, and some even purchase classic American cars that they later ship home.
Sue and I have been to the Czech Republic where we found their continued interest in all thing route 66. including Rt. 66 diners, steak houses, Rt 66 clubs and more. They have even renamed a Czech highway “Route 66”. They have a facebook site;”Czech Route 66 Association” , and an internet radio station, www.rt66.cz, that plays great “driving music”!
While waiting for the Czech group at the Chain Of Rocks bridge, in Illinois, I also met a group from Australia that were traversing RT 66. The Czech group met a group from Germany later that day while visiting Pontiac, IL. Some of the best RT 66 websites originate from Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Everyone loves Rt 66.
I asked a few of the visitors what they liked, disliked and what surprised them on their trip. Everyone was amazed at the size of the United States, to include the vast areas of open land. They also found our varied geography unbelievable; the mountains, deserts, farm land, the Grand Canyon, Monument valley, the Great Plains etc. They all loved our roadside diners. Some found it sad that we had so many abandoned building along the route. I explained that as the Interstate highways bypassed many small towns, the community often suffered, and thanked them for helping bring them back to life. A few mentioned the fact that our larger cities had pockets of crime, and bad areas. They also acknowledged that this is also a common problem in European cities.
So the next time you see a group of motorcycles, or convertibles, or meet a group of people speaking a different language (and most of them speak English as well) Wave, say hello, and give them a warm Mid-western welcome. They are here to learn about, and enjoy America.