The importance of purchasing and consuming locally produced organic food and consumer-safe products cannot be overstated. Locally grown food and produce are often much fresher than that shipped long distances. The reduction in the need to process, package and transport goods leads to less pollution and a healthier environment. Buying local supports the local economy and local employment, and consuming organically grown produce provides the consumer peace of mind in knowing whether pesticides and herbicides were used in growing it.
Theodora Farms in Godfrey grows and sells USDA certified organic vegetables and herbs for the Illinois Riverbend and St. Louis metropolitan regions. Their onsite FarmStore is open to the public for grocery needs and stocked with fresh seasonal produce and other safe, healthy local food and products.
Megan Tyminski is the farm operations manager at Theodora Farms. She, along with the farm production manager Jeff Adams, oversees all activities related to crop production, sales and outreach at the farm. Tyminski holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri in Agricultural Strategic Communications with a minor in Sustainable Agriculture and brings experience to the operation from her work at several farms across the state of Missouri. Adams has a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Public Policy and a minor in Nonprofit Management.
Organic production emphasizes natural processes and ingredients. The USDA organic certification requires strict compliance to standards for the growing, processing and handling of products. “The set of practices we are required to follow means the USDA organic certification is something you can trust,” says Tyminski. “It’s agriculture that is based first and foremost in soil and ecological health. It also extends to human health because it means you are not getting herbicides and harsh chemicals on the food you eat.” She notes organic farming is a trend that is growing in agriculture and that it is something people want.
The spacious, well-manicured acreage of Theodora Farms includes greenhouses, produce fields and the FarmStore. Most of the vegetables grown at the farm are started from seed in the greenhouses early in the year, then planted in the fields when the weather is ready. The equipment used to till, plant and cultivate the farm is extensive as round-the-year operations keep vegetables available within each’s seasonal timeframe. The farm was started in 2019 and began offering produce for sale both wholesale and to retail customers in the FarmStore in 2020.
The farming operations require detailed, year-round planning in order to keep produce available during the various harvest seasons. Adams oversees sowing, cultivation, tractor work and crop maintenance. Tyminski handles harvest operations, sales and distribution. The two work together to do extensive planning during the winter months in preparation for the growing and harvest seasons.
All the crops are harvested by hand. While the farm employs a staff of regular employees, Tyminski explains that volunteer opportunities are available for anyone wanting to help with harvesting and maintenance in order to learn more about how to successfully grow the vegetables or to simply get fresh air, exercise and experience.
The FarmStore sells fresh seasonal produce from the farm itself directly to the public in addition to a variety of other healthy foodstuffs. Free range chicken eggs are available as well as pasture-raised chicken, pork and beef, all purchased from local farmers.
The FarmStore also sells cheeses, milk, yogurt, sauces, fruit butters and jams, hummus and kimchi. Rice, pasta and bread are available as well as coffee, teas, tinctures, salsa, pickles, chips, pretzels, popcorn, ice cream and kombucha. The store also offers body care products, nontoxic cleaning supplies and vegan-friendly items. All products sold in the FarmStore are either raised on site, purchased locally or curated for the best flavor, quality and sustainability.
Elisabeth Millar is the retail FarmStore manager. She emphasizes that the products available are locally sourced and organic. “The store focuses on reselling items from local businesses,” she says. She points out the nutritional benefits of items like the mushrooms, humus and microgreens sold there. “Microgreens are nutrient-dense and can be added to your regular diet and meals to provide concentrated nutrition,” she says. Environmentally friendly items in the store such as laundry powders, soaps and surface brighteners are noted as having “People friendly ingredients” and “Planet friendly packaging”. Millar explains that in addition to providing healthier items which are free of artificial hormones and chemicals, another benefit of these types of products is the environment provided for any animals used in food production. “They’re not raised in cages or pens,” she explains. “The animals have a quality of life.”
Upick periods when customers can pick their own produce are available every year for strawberries. Customers can find out when produce is available for picking by calling or going to the farm’s website. Tyminski also notes the farm is open to any additional wholesale opportunities. Interested businesses can contact Theodora Farms through their website or by phone.
Theodora Farms is a unique and valuable resource to the community, providing healthy, environmentally safe, and locally-sourced produce and products and enhancing the local food economy. The complex and challenging operations of the farm require the passion and dedication of the knowledgeable and dedicated personnel who work there. “I definitely love what I do,” says Tyminski.
Theodora Farms is located at 4835 N. Alby in Godfrey. The business can be reached by phone at 618-208-7738. FarmStore hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am until 2pm, Thursday through Friday from 10am until 6pm and Saturday from 10am until 2pm. Information about FarmStore and wholesale products as well specifics about events and Upick seasons can be found on their website at theodorafarms.com. The business is also on Facebook and Instagram.