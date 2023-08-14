The Nature Institute in Godfrey is gearing up for its fall program sessions. Leaders say the programs are plentiful and registration is now open.
The hiking trails are among the most popular must-do’s at the Nature Institute’s property, located on South Levis Lane.
Outreach director Ramona Pollard tells The Big Z the newest program added to the calendar is the “Bigs and Littles Hiking Club":
Other programs of note this fall include: Tiny Trekkers for ages three-to-five. It’s a drop-off program on Tuesday mornings. Another is Yoga and Hike for adults. There will be both morning and evening sessions.
To register, visit the website: www.TheNatureInstitute.org