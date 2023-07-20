Is the drought in Illinois easing with the recent rains and a prediction for a wet trend? A forecaster with the National Weather Service sees an above-normal precipitation trend hanging around for the next few months.
Ed Shimon says a rapidly-developing El Nino in the Pacific Ocean is at least partially responsible.
Many outlooks earlier in the spring and summer were calling for a widespread dry summer. Below-normal temperatures for the back end of July indicates to Shimon we could be in store for more storms in that time frame.