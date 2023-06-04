A U.S. District judge sentenced a man from Texas to 57 months in federal prison after he admitted to transporting a kilogram of cocaine to Illinois. In addition to the prison sentence, 28-year-old Henry Garcia-Blanco, of Irving, Texas, will serve three years of supervised release.
In late 2021, DEA agents began an investigation after learning significant quantities of cocaine were being transported from Texas, through Illinois, and on to St. Louis, Missouri. On Dec. 10, 2021, a confidential source informed agents a drug courier was stuck in Effingham, Illinois. The courier was identified as Garcia-Blanco, and the agents arranged a ride to facilitate his travel.
Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of the truck and identified the defendant as a passenger.
Officers located a vacuum-sealed brick of what was later confirmed by laboratory testing to be just over a kilogram of cocaine.