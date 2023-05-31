A 28-year-old Texas man has been arrested and charged in an ATM theft out of Bethalto. Goldie L. Jones of Houston was taken into custody in Livingston, LA. He is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Bank Larceny through the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.
Jones is suspected in the March 18, 2022 incident at the Associated Bank in Bethalto, the second one during that time period. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon credits the joint effort with the FBI in identifying possible suspects in this case.