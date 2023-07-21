Wednesday night’s Madison County Board meeting involved tension between chair Kurt Prenzler and chair pro-tem Mick Madison. Some of it centered around approval of minutes from the June meeting.
During that session, Prenzler cast a tie-breaking vote to get his nominee Dwight Kay approved for a spot on the Madison County Transit board. But that tie-break was found to be unjust by state statute.
During Wednesday night’s meeting, Mick Madison addressed Prenzler’s questioning of the state’s attorney’s opinion on the legality of his appointee tie-break vote, "The fact of the matter is that appointment did not pass. We are not here for your dog & pony shows. We are here to do the business of the county. Every month you turn this into the Kurt Prenzler Show, and you find a way to jab your thumb in our eye. And we're all tired of it."
As for votes taken Wednesday… a majority of the board chose to block Prenzler’s appointment of Alan Secrest to a spot on the Troy Fire Protection District board, as a replacement for Ryan Cunningham. Several members expressed interest in having Cunningham stay on the board and getting Secrest appointed in place of another trustee.
And the board voted to deny a special use permit for Jim Dandy’s Speakeasy Comedy Restaurant to be located in the Eagle Park section of Madison.