A teenager is recovering after he became trapped in a grain bin last Thursday near Orchard Farm, Missouri. The boy suffered a severe injury to his left leg and has already had a few surgeries to repair some of the damage. His family shared information on Facebook which was relayed by the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District.
Brandon "Bubba" Wiesehan became became trapped in a grain bin off Highway H in St. Charles County last Thursday morning with multiple agencies from around Orchard Farm, West Alton and St. Charles responding to assist. It took crews about 30 minutes to free the young man, who’s leg was trapped in an auger. He suffered multiple breaks in his leg as well as a serious calf injury, but the family said he is doing well and thanked rescue crews for their work and others who have offered support and prayers for his recovery.