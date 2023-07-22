What could have been a tragedy on the Mississippi River had a happy ending. Thursday afternoon, numerous first responders were seen heading to the Piasa Harbor area along the Great River Road for the report of a person in the river.
According to information from the Jersey County Sheriff, a teen was paddling a kayak that capsized and was forced to swim to a nearby island. He was trapped on that island, but with the help of a citizen with a boat, he was able to return to shore, apparently none the worse for wear.