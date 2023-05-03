A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The juvenile victim died following a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2600 block of Maxey Street. The teen was transported to a local hospital by members of the Alton Fire Department but despite lifesaving efforts, the victim ultimately died of his injuries.
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford issued a statement saying the Alton Police Criminal Investigations Division immediately began investigating the case and were able to identify a suspect who was taken into custody. Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing at this time with the assistance of the Madison County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police. The name of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.