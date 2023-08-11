A teenager was seriously injured when he became trapped inside a grain bin in Orchard Farm, Missouri, Thursday afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the rescue operation on farm property in the 4500 block of Highway H in St. Charles County. Authorities called the injuries life-threatening after he was airlifted from the scene.
The Orchard Farm Fire Protection District and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were among the first to respond on the scene along with the St. Charles County Ambulance District. Authorities said the teen’s leg became trapped in an auger inside the grain bin. It took rescue teams around 30 minutes to free the victim then he was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital.