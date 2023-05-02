A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The following is a statement from the Alton Police Department:
Teen dies in Alton shooting
By Doug Jenkins - Big Z Media
On 05/02/23 at approximately 1250 hours, Alton Police Department Officers responded to a report of a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2600 block of Maxey Street, Alton, Illinois. The victim was transported to a local hospital by members of the Alton Fire Department. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim ultimately died of his injuries.
It’s always devastating when a young life is taken. On behalf of the Alton Police Department, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family dealing with this tragic loss.
The Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division immediately began investigating the case. Leads and information obtained led to the identification of a suspect who was eventually taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. It is being conducted in conjunction with members of the Madison County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police. The investigation will be forwarded to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.
This was not a random act of violence. All involved parties are known to each other.
