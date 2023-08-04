Authorities have a 16-year-old in custody, charged with a shooting in downtown St. Louis back in June that killed another teen and injured 11 other people. The shooting gained regional attention since it happened in an office building near 14th and Washington where a party was being held on the 5th floor and was organized through social media.
St. Louis Police investigators have not yet said how they believe the teens gained access to the building. The shooting took place around 1am on June 19, and all of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 19. Police released a photo of the alleged shooter in the case and the teen was taken into custody on Tuesday in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
St. Louis police are asking anyone with information on the party or shooting to contact them at 314-444-5371. If you want to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.