A 17-year-old Alton resident has been charged in Tuesday’s shooting on Maxey Street in Upper Alton. Investigators say Jaylen T. Elliott of the 1,100 block of Putnam Street fired a 9mm handgun and struck the victim in the hand. Elliott is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
This is the second shooting in two weeks on Maxey. A 15-year-old male was shot and killed on May 2 in the 2,600 block of Maxey Street. In this most recent incident, the victim suffered what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Last Wednesday, May 10, another shooting resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tyrone “Marty Lo” Williams. That killing happened in the 1,600 block of Rock Spring Drive. Police have not said if these incidents are connected.