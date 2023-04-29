A 16-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a fellow teen on Monday evening in Collinsville.
Police say Isaiah Jenkins of Collinsville is being held in the Madison County juvenile detention center on five-million-dollars bond.
Jenkins is accused of killing 19-year-old Vaeden Hawkes on April 24th in the 200 block of North Seminary. He also faces charges of possessing a stolen gun and aggravated use of a weapon.
Collinsville police say the arrests and charges followed four days of gathering evidence and interviewing persons of interest.
They say the investigation remains active, and there could be additional arrests and charges to follow.