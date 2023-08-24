A teacher who works in Clinton County, Illinois, is facing charges following an investigation through the federal Project Safe Childhood initiative. 25-year-old Jonathan Villmer, Jr., is charged with soliciting child sexual abuse material through the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois. Villmer is a first-grade teacher in New Baden and coached in the Wesclin School District.
Authorities allege Villmer solicited sexual images from a 13-year-old girl and instigated explicit conversations with her through Snapchat. The information was discovered through an unrelated investigation by police in Carmi, leading to a search warrant at Villmer’s home and seizure of several electronic devices including his cell phone. Investigators say they also found evidence of other communication with minors. If found guilty, Villmer faces up to 20 years in prison. He had his first court appearance on Wednesday.