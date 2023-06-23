The Illinois Housing Development Authority is awarding $26 million in federal tax credits to build affordable housing developments across the state, and one is planned for Wood River. The credits are sold to investors to generate capital for the 18 affordable housing projects in 12 Illinois counties says IHDA spokesperson Andrew Field.
In Wood River, the Madison County Housing Authority will demolish the Stevens Building on Haller Street and construct a new, modern development in its place that is said to improve accessibility, energy efficiency and overall functionality for the current and future disabled population. The majority of current residents will remain in the existing building until the new building is constructed. The new Stevens Apartments updated amenities, a computer room, community space and other improved amenities.