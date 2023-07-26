Large events in Alton and Granite City caught the attention of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force. The events were both mostly peaceful affairs, but some citations and arrests were made over the course of the two deployments earlier this month.
On July 1 and July 2 in Alton the deployment resulted in 15 traffic stops, seven citations, a couple of arrests, and they assisted in the response and investigation of a shooting death. Major Nick Novacich, who serves as commander of the task force tells The Big Z they are available to help ensure public safety at large events.
Granite City was the focus on July 15, as members of the unit assisted in a special enforcement detail which was coordinated due to reports of a large gathering of members of motorcycle clubs in the Granite City area. During that detail, officers conducted 11 traffic stops issuing 10 traffic citations and arrested two people on charges of disorderly conduct or public intoxication.