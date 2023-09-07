Madison County’s Cross-River Crime Task Force was formed in the summer of 2021 to help put additional police on the streets in areas that may be seeing a spike in certain criminal activity. Now a couple of years in, those involved are seeing the results of some of their policing efforts.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine tells The Big Z this was never meant to be a “shooting star,” but rather a long-term commitment.
For example, he says if you have a proactive approach to policing, the criminals will eventually understand that there is a new status quo, and that Madison County is a less-friendly place for people to commit crimes. Haine adds that the word will eventually get out.