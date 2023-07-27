An excessive heat warning has been issued for the St. Louis region through Friday evening, meaning the heat index will reach or top 110 during the afternoon. Those without air conditioning should try to find a place to stay cool today and if you have to be outside, try to limit your time and avoid the heat of the day.
Brian Williamson, with the American Red Cross says drink lots of water, find the shade or a breeze and be aware of those who might need to be checked on during this heat wave:
Your local library or senior center are places to cool off, the Alton Salvation Army is also available during the day or go to the mall for a break from the heat. After the extreme heat breaks, we are still expecting 90-degree temps to be forecast into the weekend for much of Illinois.