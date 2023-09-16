The YWCA of Southwestern Illinois is hosting a trivia night next month to support its programming. Those programs include Girls Circle, Boys Council, Community Tutoring and Child Enrichment, women’s empowerment programs, and racial/social justice programs.
It's November 4 at the Best Western Premier Conference Center in Alton. Alton YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z many have no ability to pay so it is critical to raise funds for these community informed programs.
Tickets are $25 apiece and tables of 8 people run $200. 50/50 and Basket Raffles will be held during the evening. Program Sponsorships for Child Enrichment, Girls Circle and Boys Council programs are available at $250. There will also be a cash bar for both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks available. For more information, call 618-465-7774, or follow the link at this story at AdvantageNews.com.