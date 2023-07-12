The man who allegedly led police on a chase that included a swim in a West Alton body of water has been charged with several felonies. Police say 37-year-old Jeffrey K. Holland of the 300 block of Crest View in Wood River stole several items from JC Penny and U-Haul before being caught last week.
According to charging documents, Holland took jewelry from the department store on June 2, and a trailer dolly from U-Haul on July 7. It was on July 7 he led Alton Police on a pursuit that began in the 2,300 block of State Street and ended up with him jumping into the water in West Alton. Officers swam after him and eventually took him into custody. Holland is charged with Theft over $10,000, Burglary, and Criminal Damage to Property over $500 from the June 2 incident, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, Theft Over $500, Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, and Resisting a Peace Officer from the incident on July 7.