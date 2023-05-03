The percentage of small businesses in Illinois that can’t pay their rent continues to rise.
A survey by the small business referral network Allignable shows that more and more businesses faced rent troubles in April.
“We have edged all the way up to 41% which frankly has us a little nervous,” Allignable head researcher Chuck Casto said. “That's the highest it's been in Illinois in the past eight months.”
Illinois has the sixth highest percentage in the country.
Casto said inflation, fears of a recession and the recent troubles in the banking industry are the dark clouds on the horizon for small businesses.
“All of these economic factors, plus the rising interest rates, are really, really impacting small businesses,” Casto said.
Eighty percent of small business owners said their supply costs are much higher now than they were this time last year. Over half of small business owners said they were highly concerned about rising gas prices over the past couple months.
Texas, Connecticut and New Jersey had the highest percentage of businesses that couldn’t pay their rent in full, all near 50%. The national average is 39%.
The only states that experienced a decrease in rent delinquencies were Arizona, Maryland, Georgia, Washington and California.
The top three industries experiencing rent troubles are transportation, restaurants and manufacturing.
The survey involved 4,205 randomly selected small business owners from April 21-26, 2023.