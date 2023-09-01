Fighting among some students prompted the closure of Alton High School today and students will attend classes virtually on Friday. Additional police were called to the Alton High campus on Wednesday to help staff and security break up the fighting.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that throughout the day on Wednesday, Alton High School staff and two School Resource Officers, who are Madison County Sheriff's Deputies, handled multiple fights involving groups of students. As the fights continued, additional law enforcement agencies were requested to assist. As Deputies were trying to intervene, Deputies were battered by some of the subjects involved. No serious injuries to anyone involved were reported.
The investigation into the fights, which includes reviewing video and obtaining statements, continue. The details of the investigation will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office at a later date. Any school discipline will be handled by the Alton School District.
The following is a statement from Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner:
Alton School District Statement – Incidents of Wednesday, August 30, 2023
At Alton High School on Wednesday, August 30, a series of physical altercations occurred at the school. Multiple students were involved in these altercations. A significant number of administrators, staff and law enforcement officers responded immediately to restore order. No students were seriously injured and no weapons were involved.
“The events yesterday were absolutely unacceptable. They are senseless and embarrassing for our students, staff, school and community. We are continuing our investigation to identify all students responsible and administer serious school consequences. The motivation behind these events remains unclear but all of the students involved were known to each other. We would like to express that the vast majority of our students at Alton High are respectful, kind and follow school rules. We deeply regret that these senseless events, caused by a small group of students, disrupted the school environment to such a high degree,” stated Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, Alton Superintendent.
Alton High School cancelled classes today and will be on remote learning tomorrow. Administrators are putting additional safety and security measures in place for next week.