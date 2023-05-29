Memorial Day will once again be commemorated with a ceremony at the Alton National Cemetery. The 18th annual Memorial Day Sunset Service begins at 6:30pm today at the cemetery on Pearl Street and the public is invited to honor those lost while serving our country.
Richard Baird coordinates the event and tells the Big Z while he recognizes the importance of honoring veterans, it’s very important that Memorial Day be maintained as a day to remember those who died while serving the country:
The Sunset Service features musical selections, a proclamation from the mayor, guest speakers, and the playing of echo-taps to close the event that should last around an hour. The Alton National Ceremony is located on Pearl Street just off Broadway, a few blocks behind Fast Eddies.