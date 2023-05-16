The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the process of creating a more hospitable area for native species in the area near Piasa Harbor, some miniature islands are being formed with tons of rock are being put in the river. Those islands now have names, pending approval of the U.S. Geological Survey.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a naming contest, seeking submissions of students in both Jerseyville and Alton School Districts engaged in park ranger programming. Museum director Allison Rhanor (RAIN-or) tells the Big Z they spoke to about 2,500 students in all and received about 100 entries.
Winners were Erin Federle, a 6th grader at Jersey Middle School who came up with the name Canvass Back Island; CC Johnson, a 5th Grader at North Elementary in Godfrey who offered the name Moonlight Island, and another 5th Grader at North, Sophia Princivalli, submitted the name Steamboat Island. A 4th island will tentatively be named Powrie Island, named after long-time residents of the area.