Police in Roxana are investigating an incident from Monday when a student was struck near Roxana High School. The incident took place around 11:30am Monday near the school tennis courts and the driver reportedly left the scene. Students were dismissed early for the day on Monday which was the first day of classes for the district.
The student, who was not named, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. Police continued to search for a pickup truck and the driver that left the scene.