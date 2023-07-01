With the strong thunderstorms Friday came rain to drought-stricken areas of Illinois, but also some power outages.
Checking the Ameren website, as of 6 AM Saturday there were nearly 104,000 Ameren Illinois customers without service. Many of those were in outstate Illinois, though.
In our region, there were nearly 4,000 in the Edwardsville area, and more than 1500 combined in Granite City and Pontoon Beach.
The Ameren Missouri outage number at 6 AM Saturday was 14,200. More than three-thousand of those were in O’Fallon Missouri.
To check on the latest Ameren power outage numbers and locations: https://outagemap.ameren.com .
As for damage, we’ve seen the Monroe County YMCA building in Columbia took a big hit. That YMCA will be closed indefinitely. Thankfully, no injuries reported there. Also seeing reports of a trailer roof blown-off in Pontoon Beach.
If you have a storm damage report or photos, send them to us at news@wbgzradio.com .