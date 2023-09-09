The Jersey County sheriff credits tips from the community and good police work for three arrests relating to the theft of a pair of four-wheelers.
Deputies noticed an abandoned Suzuki four-wheeler in a ditch north of Highway 16 on Wednesday morning.
They later spoke with a man and woman and received conflicting reports about the vehicle… so they posted a photo on social media and found out it was stolen.
Working with the Greene County sheriff’s office, Jersey County deputies determined a couple of four-wheelers were stolen from a Coon Creek Road home, and they identified a third man allegedly responsible.
On Thursday, they arrested three suspects in Kane.
They are 51-year-old Heath Blaine, 26-year-old Ashley Fulmer, and 27-year-old Schon Widman. All three are charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.