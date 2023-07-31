St. Louis Regional Airport is looking to grow. Not with more runways or adding passenger airlines but do more to attract businesses to its property and welcome more small airplane owners. The restaurant at the airport recently reopened and West Star Aviation broke ground on a new hanger earlier this month which will bring more jobs to the complex.
Airport manager Danny Adams tells the Big Z, the airport caters to business and private airplane owners and that’s where the growth will be:
St. Louis regional sits near Highway 255 and at the intersection of Illinois Routes 140 and 111, making it easy to get to from anywhere in the region.