There’s still no sign of a missing Granite City man who has not been seen since March 23. Friends, family, and other volunteers spent part of their Tuesday morning searching for 32-year-old Joshua Amos who was last seen on surveillance video in East St. Louis. The Illinois State Police helped organize a search.
ISP reopened the case after renewed media attention and a Facebook page drew more than 9-thousand followers. A group of over 150 people took part in the effort yesterday, looking along wooded areas, ditches, and drainage areas for more than four hours. Amos appeared on surveillance video in East St. Louis at the Metro Link station on March 23 and also on video near EJ Trucking, also in the city. The search yesterday did not turn up any new clues in his disappearance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that will offer a break in the case.