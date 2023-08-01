A recent report from financial services company UBS says pickleball injuries could cost Americans $250-$500 million in medical costs in 2023. The tennis-like sport continues to grow in popularity, so a doctor with OSF HealthCare has some advice, especially for older adults.
A good warm-up and cool-down is a must, according to Dr. James Murphy, an OSF HealthCare orthopedic surgeon. And remember - it’s a game. You’re there to have fun.
If you are injured, go to an urgent care for minor things like abrasions, strains, and sprains. A call to 9-1-1 is needed for more serious concerns: chest pain, shortness of breath, a head or eye injury, a broken bone, a dislocated joint, a major wound or sudden dizziness, weakness or loss or balance. In a situation like that, choose an ambulance over driving yourself to the hospital. Seconds matter, and the ambulance can begin treating you at the scene.