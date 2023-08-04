More than five-dozen misdemeanor charges have been filed against seven men for alleged turkey poaching in the Riverbend. Illinois Conservation Police have concluded an extensive investigation into the poaching of more than 20 wild turkeys in the Alton-Hartford-Wood River area.
The illegal hunting was allegedly done by suspects from Arkansas, Georgia, and Mississippi who were in the area on a work assignment. Illinois Conservation Police Captain Marc Folden tells The Big Z the suspects were using AR-style rifles equipped with thermal imaging scopes and suppressors.
The accused are said to have been poaching wild turkeys at night in or near the city limits of Hartford, Alton, and Wood River. In addition to allegedly poaching more than 20 wild turkeys, police also alleged three cotton-tailed rabbits were poached from a vehicle with a suppressed rifle equipped with thermal imaging scopes in Calhoun County.