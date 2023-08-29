Libraries and literacy programs around Illinois are getting a boost from taxpayer-funded grants. The Secretary of State’s Office has awarded $27 million dollars in grants to support libraries and literacy programs in Illinois. Just over $21 million is for library services and nearly $6 million has been awarded to literacy programs.
Among those getting grants are Lewis & Clark Community College. $50,000 has been awarded for the Family Literacy Program, according to Jill Dupy, LC’s Adult Education Outreach Specialist.
Additionally, almost $70,000 will be coming to the Adult literacy program, and just over $17,000 for the Blind and Physically Handicapped Radio Information Service.