The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Office of Tourism has awarded three grants for local tourism efforts. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau received a $50,000 grant. The City of Grafton received a $35,000 grant and Collinsville received a $50,000 grant.
The money will be spent on a variety of promotional efforts, as Cory Jobe, President of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, tells The Big Z.
Travel and Tourism Grants are funded by the federal Economic Development Administration to help reinvigorate tourism in Illinois.