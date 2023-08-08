The Illinois State Police is launching an online crash reporting system. If you get into a single vehicle crash on the interstate, Illinois route or U.S. route and there are no injuries, you can fill out all the details online, according to Master Sergeant Joey Watson.
Watson says this will also be safer for troopers, who are sometimes struck by passing motorists, and frees police up to respond to emergency situations. You can fill out the report at: isp.illinois.gov, and then click on “crash reports.”