Gov. J.B. Pritzker Monday announced new initiatives for the state regarding access to abortion while a lawsuits against a recently signed measure advances.
During a news conference at the University of Illinois Chicago, Pritzker announced several initiatives his office said are targeted programs to "lower barriers of access to reproductive care for families."
“Unlike some other states, in the fourteen months since the Supreme Court made the archaic and destructive decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Illinois has doubled down on our commitment to protect and expand reproductive rights for patients and providers alike,” Pritzker said in a statement.
Among the initiatives include a multi-agency partnership called the Complex Abortion Regional Line for Access. The program will launch in August and will be staffed by nurses to help schedule appointments and facilitate the process.
This comes days after the governor signed Senate Bill 1909 which prohibits "limited pregnancy centers" from engaging in conduct the Illinois Attorney General's office deems are unfair methods of competition or unfair or deceptive acts or practices.
The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates have filed a lawsuit in the state's Northern District federal court seeking a temporary restraining order to block the law. Their attorney, Peter Breen, discussed their stance with The Center Square.
"The primary reason for this lawsuit is number one, the government cannot regulate what is true or false on a significant issue of public debate. Number two, you can't target people based on their viewpoint, so right here it was the viewpoint of these centers, and then number three, where the viewpoint is a religious view, that's even worse," Breen said. "So you got three principle violations of the First Amendment."
On Monday, Pritzker downplayed the lawsuits and said this is the only step left for those who oppose this measure after consistent political losses.
"I'll be honest with you, I'm not at all surprised," Pritzker said. "I think that what the right wing in Illinois has decided is they can't win at the ballot box, they can't win in the legislature, they didn't win the governorship, they didn't win the races around the state that they were trying to take in school boards and library boards and so on," Pritzker said. "They have only one thing that they have resorted to, and that takes every one of these pieces of legislation and try and take it to court and get a decision they like."
Mary Kate Zander, director for the Illinois Right to Life, said Pritzker and others have made pro-life advocates out to be something they are not.
"Every time a piece of legislation like this is introduced by the state legislature, it contributes to a narrative about the parties that are impacted by it," Zander said. "They have all contributed to a narrative about pro-life organizations, that we are actively and purposefully deceiving women, and that this is an ongoing problem in the state of Illinois. This is the narrative they are trying to uphold by introducing this piece of legislation."
Breen said this lawsuit is bigger than just abortion.
"The government declaring that one side's position is quote misinformation is dangerous for all of us," Breen said. "Illinois is doing this here. Well, maybe if you are more on the progressive side, you think about what a red state could do to you on your views on any number of other topics. The First Amendment is for everyone, and that means the government should not be telling you what is true or false on an issue of significant public debate."
The lawsuit will continue over the coming weeks as Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has been summoned to appear before the court by August 21.