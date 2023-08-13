Tens of millions of dollars have been invested into the Illinois State Fairgrounds over the past five years and as visitors come back to the fair this week, they should continue to see a better-looking fairgrounds.
Jerry Costello, Director of Agriculture in Illinois, says from the ground up the changes will be noticeable.
The M-P-A is the Multi-Purpose Arena and holds truck and tractor pulls, demo derbies and other events and was closed last year during the fair. The Illinois State Fair in Springfield runs through Sun. Aug. 20