Applications for the 2023 “Metro East Start-Up Challenge” are due in a little more than a week. Organized by the Small Business Development Center at S-I-U Edwardsville, the purpose is to identify, encourage, and support entrepreneurs and business startups across a twelve-county region.
The top prize is worth $10,000, plus in-kind services. SBDC director Jo Ann DiMaggio May tells The Big Z this is the tenth year for the challenge.
In addition to larger prizes for the first through fourth place entries, the SBDC also will be awarding money to “Rural Business of the Year” and the top entries in the Woman, Minority, and Veteran owned Business categories. For more information, contact the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE (618) 650-2929 or email sbdcedw@gmail.com. The entry deadline is August 13.