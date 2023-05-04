The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has announced her resignation. Kim Gardner tweeted her resignation letter this (Thursday) afternoon at 3:44pm. Her resignation is effective June 1.
Gardner has been the focus of an effort to remove her from office by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Although many had criticized the way she handled her office in recent years, calls for her to either resign or be removed intensified after a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee had both of her legs amputated after an accident caused by a speeding St. Louis motorist who had been out on parole at the time of the crash. On Wednesday, it was learned that Gardner has been taking nursing classes, which appears to be in violation of the duties of her office. There is no word yet on who will take over the duties of that office.