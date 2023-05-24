A St. Louis area man is in custody after he allegedly crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier outside the White House Monday night. 19-year-old Sai Kandula of Chesterfield was taken into custody near Lafayette Square after hitting the barrier and exiting the vehicle and yelling as authorities moved in to take him into custody.
Witnesses said after crashing the truck, Kandula was seen holding what appeared to be a Nazi flag and yelling as police approached. He was taken into custody without additional incident and there were no injuries. Kandula is charged with destruction of US property, threats to kill, kidnap the president, VP or family member and assault with a dangerous weapon and deprivation of US property over $1,000. Kandula is a 2022 graduate of Marquette High School in St. Louis County, which is in the Rockwood School District.