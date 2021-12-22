Police in Fairview Heights say three arrests have been made in connection with a string of six armed robberies in St. Clair County, dating back to October 23rd.
Charges filed so far are for two incidents in Fairview Heights. There have also been hold-ups in Belleville and Shiloh.
Eighteen-year-old Dylan Harrington of Fairview Heights faces two counts of attempted armed robbery and one count of aggravated robbery.
Nineteen-year-old Javeon Dowell of Shiloh is jailed on one count of aggravated robbery.
And, 18-year-old Treveon Ramsey of Belleville is charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm.
The St. Clair County State’s attorney is considering more charges.