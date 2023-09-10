The CEO of Senior Services Plus in Alton, has been awarded the Diane Drew Excellence in Leadership Award from the Illinois Association of Community Care Program Homecare Providers. Theresa Collins received the honor for her dedication to working on behalf of older adults in the State of Illinois.
The award is given annually to a leader in the Home Care Network who demonstrates the leadership and commitment to excellence that Diane Drew exemplified throughout her 30-year career in the industry. Collins has been with Senior Services Plus for 14 years, opening the Belleville office in 2009 and becoming the Director of Home Care the following year. As a member of IACCPHP, she has served as both VP and President and serves on the membership, training, legislative, and planning committees. Collins was presented the award August 24th, 2023, at the organization’s Annual Meeting held at Northern Illinois University in Naperville.