There is another trash hauling option for some in the Big Z listening area.
Sparks Junk Removal has expanded to offer the disposal service in communities that are not already being served by a municipal contract.
It’s been a slow process to get to this point, but owner Denise Sparks tells The Big Z how she decided to expand into weekly trash pickup.
She says they also offer “valet” trash service for those that are unable to get their trash cans to the curb. For more information call 618-781-1407 or click the link: