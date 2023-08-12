Hearts are heavy in the village of South Roxana. Village trustee Dwight Duke has died at the age of 77.
Police Chief Bob Coles says he’s known Duke for more than 30 years, and to say he’s a better person for knowing him is an understatement to Duke’s character and the kind of person he was.
A proud Navy veteran, Duke served more than a dozen years as trustee and acted as police chair for the village, while volunteering numerous hours with the public works department.
We’re told Duke’s wife Suzy is undergoing radiation treatments, and Dwight did not have life insurance to cover his funeral expenses.
Chief Coles is asking anyone who is able to make a contribution to do so.
Checks may be sent to U.S. Bank in Bethalto or dropped-off at the South Roxana Police Department.
A celebration of life event will be held Wednesday August 16th at Roxana Arena from four until eight PM.