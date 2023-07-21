South Roxana seal.jpg

The new Senior Citizen Center in the Village of South Roxana is behind schedule, but plans are to begin construction in the spring. Some reported hold-ups with funding from the county are the reason, according to the village’s outgoing mayor, Barb Overton.

New mayor TJ Callahan tells The Big Z he is eager for construction to begin.

This facility will offer a multitude of opportunities for events and activities. In honor of this significant milestone, the village is asking for public input to help name the new community center. You can submit your suggestions to clerk@southroxana.gov