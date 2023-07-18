Citing health issues, the Mayor of South Roxana has resigned. Barbara Overton was first elected to the office in April 2017 after the previous mayor Kenneth Beasley died. Beasley had served as mayor for 16 years.
Overton says she became interested in local issues at the age of 10, reading the local newspaper to her father. She tells The Big Z she first took office in the early 1970’s.
She was a member of the Madison County Board from 2002-2008, and then served as a trustee in the Village of South Roxana before becoming mayor. TJ Callahan, a village trustee, was appointed Mayor Pro Tem on Monday.
You can hear the full interview with Overton here:
You can hear the full interview with Callahan here: