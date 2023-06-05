A record number of small businesses in Illinois couldn’t pay their rent in full or at all in May.
The small business network Alignable reports that 52% of small business owners surveyed weren’t able to pay their rent in full, the highest percentage in the country. That is an 11% increase over April.
The second highest percentage was in New York at 49%, followed by Minnesota at 47%. That is compared to 37% nationally. In contrast, only 7% of Arizona’s small businesses couldn’t handle rent payments in May, the lowest rate in the country.
Alignable head researcher Chuck Casto said rising rent prices nationwide are partly to blame for rent difficulties.
“The majority, 54%, say they are paying more in rent than they did in December of 2022, and 14% of that group said their rent is 20% higher than it was at that time,” said Casto.
Casto said a large majority of Illinois small business owners are not painting a rosy picture about the rest of the year.
“In terms of the recession question, 83% of those we polled are concerned about a recession this year,” Casto told The Center Square.
He added that 5% of that group said if things don’t improve soon, they will have to close up shop.
The top industries dealing with rent troubles are lodging and travel, retail, construction and restaurants. In fact, retailers broke the 2023 record, making May their worst month yet this year for rent delinquency at 45%.